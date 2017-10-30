Storm damage: Public schools, Ridgefield Academy closed Monday

Strong winds and heavy rains have knocked down trees around town and forced the public schools to close Monday, Oct. 30.

Initially, the schools were going to have a two-hour delay but decided the road damage was too much to overcome and opted for a full closure. Ridgefield Academy made the same choice, closing its school Monday and citing “loss of power and impassible roads.”

Eversource reports that 2,054 of its customers are without power.

Police have reported downed wires on the following roads:

Remington Road

Creamery Road

Wilton Road East

St. John’s Road

Old Branchville Road

Laurel Ridge Road

Ivy Hill Road

East Ridge Road

Circle Drive

Fire crews also reported transformers that were on fire at Minuteman Road and North Salem Road.

Drivers are asked to stay indoors to allow highway crews to clear debris, remove fallen branches, and restore downed power lines.

Check back to theridgefieldpress.com for more information.