Marconi: Expect scattered power outages late Sunday, early Monday

The first selectman asks residents to 'keep travel to a minimum'

Strong winds and heavy rains Sunday have Ridgefield bracing for power outages, according to First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

“Please stay safe,” the first selectman said in a release Sunday. “Remember that all downed power cables  may be live, even if your household power is out…

“Please keep travel to a minimum to give the Highway department and Eversource time and space to clean up.”

Should residents lose power, Marconi asks them to call disruptions in to Eversource at 800-286-2000.

“If your neighborhood loses power, check on your neighbors who live alone or may need help,” he said. “Use battery powered lights — never candles.

“If you have a generator, be sure to follow the manufacture’s instructions. Generators should be run outside and away from windows and fan intakes,” the first selectmen added. “We’re all hoping the impact of this Nor’easter will be minor. Know that your public safety organizations — fire, police, highway  and emergency management — are on alert and will be working for a quick recovery.”

