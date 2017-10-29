WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect through late tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Connecticut, Northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island from noon today through late tonight.

Periods of heavy rain are expected today with embedded thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts. The highest amounts are forecast to occur across the Lower Hudson Valley, Northeast New Jersey, New York City, and Southwest Connecticut. Urban and small stream flooding is possible.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Residents should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

For Eversource customers, to report a power outage, call 1-800-286-2000. Customers can also send a power outage report to Eversource and receive updates via text messages on their cell phones.

Customers who want to take advantage of this option must first register their mobile device online at Eversource.com, or directly from their mobile phone by texting “REG” to 23129. Once registered, the company recommends customers add the outage text number to their contacts for quick access. Then, text “OUT” to that number when the power goes out and “STAT” to that number for updates.