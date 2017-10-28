Ridgefield girls 7th, boys 18th at Class LL championships

Decimated by injuries, the Ridgefield High girls cross country team had no chance to repeat as state champions.

Running without their top runner this season, junior Gabriella Viggiano, the already depleted Tigers were seventh at the Class LL meet Saturday afternoon at Wickham Park in Manchester. Two other key contributors to last year’s unbeaten team, sophomore Tess Pisanelli and junior Kasey McGerald, have missed the entire season due to injuries.

Ridgefield had 225 points, finishing well behind sixth-place Fairfield Ludlowe (169) in the 19-team field.

Glastonbury, which was the runner-up to the Tigers last year, won the Class LL title with 67 points. FCIAC champion Greenwich was second with 75 points, followed by Danbury (89), Hall (97), and Trumbull (148).

After missing the conference meet due to a sprained ankle, senior Julia Hergenrother led Ridgefield with a 25th-place overall finish in a time of 21:13 for the 5,000-meter course.

Elizabeth Jasminski (35th, 21:33), Clodagh Ryan (50th, 22:01), Katherine Bracken (51st, 22:03), and Maddie Guter (64th, 22:41) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team score.

Also competing on Saturday, the Ridgefield High boys team finished 18th in the Class LL championship with 512 points.

Conference champion Staples was first with 55 points, followed by Xavier (103), Fairfield Warde (134), Hall (153), and Fairfield Prep (168) in the 27-team field.

Sophomore Ethan McKenzie was Ridgefield’s top finisher, placing 61st overall in a time 17:58.

Kevin Arnold (91st), Ryan Crist (110th), Omkar Ratnaparkhi (123rd), and Charles MacArthur (127th) also factored in the Tigers’ team score.