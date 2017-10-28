The Ridgefield Press

Gatto throws six TD passes as Ridgefield routs McMahon

October 28, 2017

With slightly more than nine minutes left in the second quarter, it was a four-point game.

With just over four minutes remaining in the third period, it was hard to fathom that the game had ever been so close.

Scoring five unanswered, rapid-fire touchdowns, the Ridgefield High football team accelerated to a 45-6 rout of host Brien McMahon on Friday night in Norwalk.

The victory was the second straight for the Tigers, who improved their record to 5-2 with three regular-season games remaining.

Senior quarterback Greg Gatto orchestrated the Ridgefield attack, throwing six touchdown passes for the second time this year.

For a moment, the Tigers looked as though they might be challenged. After taking a 10-0 lead on Gatto’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Luke Gaydos and Harry Woodger’s 35-yard field goal, Ridgefield saw its advantage shrink when McMahon scored on a two-yard run with 9:26 left in the second quarter. The Tigers blocked the extra point, leaving their lead at 10-6.

By halftime, though, the Senators were down by 18 points and headed toward a sixth loss in seven games. Gatto connected with Jimmy Kulik on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 2:13 left in the half, and Ridgefield then recovered an onside kick, leading to Gatto’s 19-yard touchdown toss to running back Ben Seward and a 24-6 halftime lead.

The onslaught continued in the third quarter. Gatto hit Matt Lombardo with a 29-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the period and then added TD passes of 43 yards to Jackson Mitchell and 17 yards to Kulik. Set up by a Gaydos interception, the last of those scores put Ridgefield ahead, 45-6, and sent the rest of the game to a running clock.

