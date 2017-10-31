Ridgebury Congregational Church to host benefit concert Nov. 12

On Sunday, Nov. 12, the Ridgebury Congregational Church will host a benefit concert featuring local musicians in its meetinghouse located at 605 Ridgebury Road.

The concert, which begins at 3 p.m., will benefit Regional Hospice and Palliative Care’s pediatric hospice care programs.

The concert has been put together by the church’s musical director, Sara Vokes. Performers include the Hat City Flutes, saxophonist Stanley Indig, Ridgefield native Ria Paranjape, soprano Roxana Tourigny, soprano Sara Vokes, Steel Panist, James Walker, violist Heather Wallace, the Ridgebury Congregational Church Choir, and other vocalists and musicians.