Parenting talk explores why teens take risks

As part of the Parenting the #Selfie Generation: Resilience for Life series, acclaimed adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Jess Shatkin, of the New York University Child Study Center, will give a talk at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., about a groundbreaking, research-based guide that sheds new light on why young people make dangerous choices.

During his presentation he will offer solutions that work. Copies of his book, Born to be Wild, will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Parenting the #Selfie Generation is a community-wide collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital.

Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.