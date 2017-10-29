The Ridgefield Press

Parenting talk explores why teens take risks

By The Ridgefield Press on October 29, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

As part of the Parenting the #Selfie Generation: Resilience for Life series, acclaimed adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Jess Shatkin, of the New York University Child Study Center, will give a talk at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., about a groundbreaking, research-based guide that sheds new light on why young people make dangerous choices.

During his presentation he will offer solutions that work. Copies of his book, Born to be Wild, will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Parenting the #Selfie Generation is a community-wide collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital.

Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect through late tonight
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress