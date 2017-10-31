County foundation donates $15,000 to Playhouse

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is making sure that more underserved children have the opportunity to attend educational and culturally enriching live theatrical performances by increasing its support of the Ridgefield Playhouse’s “Arts for Everyone” program for its 2017-18 season.

The foundation presented the Playhouse with a $15,000 grant from the Barbara Benton Davis Fund to benefit ticket-outreach programs at the Playhouse.

“We’re thrilled that Fairfield County public school students and children and adults served by Fairfield County nonprofit organizations will be able to experience the Playhouse as a result of this funding,” said Karen R. Brown, vice president at Norwalk-based Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. “The Playhouse has an extremely impressive calendar of upcoming live theatrical performances, and many more children will now have the opportunity to see these shows. We’re pleased that the Playhouse shares the Community Foundation’s longstanding commitment to access to local arts and culture.”