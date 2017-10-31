The Ridgefield Press

County foundation donates $15,000 to Playhouse

By The Ridgefield Press on October 31, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is making sure that more underserved children have the opportunity to attend educational and culturally enriching live theatrical performances by increasing its support of the Ridgefield Playhouse’s “Arts for Everyone” program for its 2017-18 season.

The foundation presented the Playhouse with a $15,000 grant from the Barbara Benton Davis Fund to benefit ticket-outreach programs at the Playhouse.

“We’re thrilled that Fairfield County public school students and children and adults served by Fairfield County nonprofit organizations will be able to experience the Playhouse as a result of this funding,” said Karen R. Brown, vice president at Norwalk-based Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. “The Playhouse has an extremely impressive calendar of upcoming live theatrical performances, and many more children will now have the opportunity to see these shows. We’re pleased that the Playhouse shares the Community Foundation’s longstanding commitment to access to local arts and culture.”

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post What's still closed? Police give drivers list of roads to avoid Next Post Ridgebury Congregational Church to host benefit concert Nov. 12
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress