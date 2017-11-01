The Ridgefield Press

Alindogan completes Yale medical internship

By The Ridgefield Press on November 1, 2017 in Community, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Nicole Alindogan

Over the summer, Nicole Alindogan, a senior at Ridgefield High School and a participant in the RHS Science Research program, completed an eight-week internship in the Discovery to Cure program at Yale Medical School.

Alindogan was assigned a mentor and participated in a research project about reproductive cancer. She gave a 10-minute presentation to an audience of Yale staff and family members. Her research was about the functional impact of RBP2 on cellular senescence and pluripotency in murine breast cancer cell lines.

The program was established in 2003 with the goal of introducing students to Yale’s biomedical laboratories so that they would consider pursuing a career opportunity in the fields of science and medicine.

 

