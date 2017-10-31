Caroline Helen Nethercott, daughter of Brian and Mary Nethercott, has recently become recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Phi, National Society of Leadership and Success, at Syracuse University.

Paul S. Cooke of Ridgefield graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology at its summer commencement on Aug. 20.

Ridgefield student Will Thaler, Class of 2024, was named treasurer of the Wooster Middle School 2017-18 Student Council.

Ridgefielder William Bordash, Class of 2018, majoring in cell biology/biochemistry, is an Institute for Public Policy intern at Bucknell University.

Matthew Keegans of Ridgefield is participating in the University of Alabama’s UA Cooperative Education Program during the fall of 2017. Keegans will be working at KIA.

Four Ridgefield students have enrolled for the fall 2017 semester at Eastern Connecticut State University: Zachery Azzara, majoring in psychology; Kimberly Jannace, majoring in communication; Charles Leckie, majoring in psychology; and Isabelle Seward, majoring in pre-social work.

Madison S. Carroll of Ridgefield is participating in an off-campus study program in London during the fall 2017 semester through St. Lawrence University. Carroll is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in performance and communication arts.