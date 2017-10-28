Against the Grain: Woodblock Prints by Mark Ceconi will be on view at the Ridgefield Library Gallery from Sunday, Oct. 29 through Tuesday, Nov. 28 with an artist’s reception on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.

In addition to studies from nature, Ceconi also does large portraits of classic authors such as Edgar Allen Poe. Known for his vigorous line work and attention to shading within the block print, these prints vibrate with contrast between the light and dark areas and radiate a compelling energy.

Ceconi studied with world-renowned woodcut artist, Antonio Frasconi during his undergraduate years at SUNY College at Purchase. Upon graduation he exhibited in a number of galleries, performed visiting workshops in the medium and created illustrations for the New York Times book review. Ceconi has been a public elementary school teacher for 34 years. He lives in Ridgefield.