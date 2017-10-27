Historical fiction author William McEachern will discuss his latest novel, Caledonia Lost: The Fall of the Confederacy, at the Garden House at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. No advanced registration is required; suggested donation is $10.

Caledonia Lost: The Fall of the Confederacy, is Mr. McEachern’s fourth historical novel and the third in his Caledonia series. Caledonia Lost tells the epic tale of a young Confederate soldier, James Augustus McEachern, hunkered down in the trenches of the besieged city of Petersburg, Va., in the hours before the climactic breakthrough battle in which the Union Army overruns the Confederates and leads to General Lee’s surrender at Appomattox. Through mental “letters” to his wife, James retells his experiences during the American Civil War.

William McEachern lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. with his wife. He practiced tax law for nearly 40 years, before becoming a full-time historian, writing novels of historical fiction. An avid reader of history, he thoroughly researches and travels extensively to lend authenticity and realism to his works. His areas of expertise include the Roman Empire, Early Christianity, Scotland, and United States history with a particular emphasis on the American Revolution and the Civil War.