Those celebrating the end of weekend-long closures on Route 7 should keep their party hats in the closet.

While bridge work on Route 7 won’t be returning to Ridgefield, the state has let the town know its contractor at the Route 35 bridge site will be working tomorrow — Saturday, Oct. 28 — and that the construction might cause traffic.

“Only minor if any impacts to traffic are expected,” said Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation in an email to the town Friday, Oct. 27.

In the email, Wodjenski also said that alternating one-way traffic can be expected at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will start at 9 a.m., after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m., before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather-permitting.