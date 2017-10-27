The Ridgefield Press

State plans for minor traffic delays at Route 35 bridge Saturday

Alternating traffic scheduled Nov. 2-3

By The Ridgefield Press on October 27, 2017 in Business, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Route 35 traffic has been troubling Ridgefield commuters for more than a year. It returns tomorrow — Saturday, Oct. 28 — and again at the end of next week. — Macklin Reid photo

Those celebrating the end of weekend-long closures on Route 7 should keep their party hats in the closet.

While bridge work on Route 7 won’t be returning to Ridgefield, the state has let the town know its contractor at the Route 35 bridge site will be working tomorrow — Saturday, Oct. 28 — and that the construction might cause traffic.

“Only minor if any impacts to traffic are expected,” said Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation in an email to the town Friday, Oct. 27.

In the email, Wodjenski also said that alternating one-way traffic can be expected at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will start at 9 a.m., after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m., before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather-permitting.

Related posts:

  1. Route 7 and Route 35: Two bridges, different jobs
  2. Next Route 7 closure scheduled to take place in October
  3. State schedules alternating traffic on Route 35 Friday
  4. State, town celebrate no more Route 7 closings

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Let there be light: Ridgefield converts 500 streetlights to LEDs Next Post Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo celebrates Bat Week
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress