Let there be light: Ridgefield converts 500 streetlights to LEDs

A two-woman team from the utility company Eversource was in town last week, and was at work on Main Street near the former Elms Inn on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 19. Here Shannon Beebe, left, who was up in the bucket, handed some equipment down to partner Rene Gizzi, who was driving the truck as they worked their way from light to light. The trailer in the foreground carries the old high-pressure sodium and metal halide lights they’ve taken down. Eversource says it’s converted more than 17,000 streetlights in 30 Connecticut towns to LEDs. The duo said they hoped to finish up in town Monday, Oct. 23, and by then will have changed some 500 streetlights in Ridgefield. ‘Reduced cost and reduced light pollution are the major benefits,’ First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. — Macklin Reid photo
Shannon Beebe up in the bucket. — Macklin Reid photo