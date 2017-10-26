Obituary: Gys (Behr) Landsberger, 96, of Ridgefield

Gys (Behr) Landsberger, 96, of Ridgefield, wife of the late Herbert Landsberger, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

Mrs. Landsberger was born in Berlin, Germany on April 25, 1921. When she was 12, her family fled Nazi Germany and settled in Paris, France, where she studied at the College de Sorbonne. When it was no longer safe for them in France, she, along with other female members of her family escaped to Spain by crossing the Pyrenees Mountains on foot. It was during the war, in 1941, that Gys married Herbert Landsberger in Marseille, France.

Upon arriving in the U.S. in 1944, the couple lived in New York, and Mrs. Landsberger served as a translator for the French Embassy.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 60 years, Mrs. Landsberger was a translator and French instructor for Schlumberger Doll, as well as offering conversational French classes to interested adults in the community and tutoring school students. She was a volunteer for the Ridgefield Library and was a member of Founder’s Hall. Her interests included art, music, and languages.

Mrs. Landsberger is survived by her son, Peter, of Ridgefield, and a nephew, Peter Behr, of British Columbia.

In addition to her parents, a brother, and her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Daniella.

Friends may gather at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, on Sunday morning, October 29, 2017, from 10:00 AM until Noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.