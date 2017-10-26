Obituary: Walter James Scott III, 90, formerly of Ridgefield

Walter James Scott III, 90, died on October 23rd after a brief illness in North Conway, New Hampshire, where he had been a resident for the past 16 years.

Mr. Scott was born in the Bronx in New York City in 1927.

As a young man, he was awarded a full scholarship to Fordham Preparatory School. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy and did his service aboard a light cruiser during WWII in the South Pacific. After the war, he entered Kings Point Maritime Academy and saw the world in the merchant marines. When the GI Bill was instituted, he attended Hofstra University and obtained his degree in economics.

He got married and moved his young family to Ridgefield in 1964 and remained there for many years as the manager of the Copier Product Planning Division of Pitney Bowes.

Mr. Scott enjoyed life to its fullest, having a particular love of photography, sailing and hiking in the White Mountains he loved so much. Ever the adventurer, he received his airplane pilot’s license while in his early 60’s and joined the Civil Air Patrol.

Mr. Scott is survived by his beloved wife, Esther, his daughter, Victoria Scott O’Toole, his stepson, D Michael Corsa and 4 grandchildren, Adam, Raina, Jasmine and Lila. He was also the proud father of the late Alexandra Scott Masand.

Services will be held at the Furber & White Funeral Home, 2925 White Mountain Hwy., North Conway, N.H. on Saturday, October 28th, at 11:00 a.m.