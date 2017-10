FirstLight Home Care, a Ridgefield-based company, celebrated with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Oct. 11. FirstLight Home Care caters to seniors, who are one of the fastest growing segments of Ridgefield’s population.

“Many want to age in their own homes, and we are dedicated to helping make this happen,” said owner Wenjun Richards.

The business has more than 100 employees who serve Connecticut towns ranging from Southbury to those in southern Fairfield County.