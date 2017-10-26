Fairfield County Bank employees walk for the Women’s Center

The Fairfield County Bank team, Strength in Numbers, showed up in force to the SafeWalk supporting the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury. Organized by Kathy Graham and Kara Conn, the team included over 40 walkers and raised over $10,000, one of the largest fundraising teams. The SafeWalk event raised over $70,000 in total for the Women’s Center.

“The event was a huge success,” said Kathy Graham, Vice President at Fairfield County Bank and one of the event coordinators. “The SafeWalk event makes our community stronger. At Fairfield County Bank we are proud to provide both financial support and awareness for the great work championed by the Women’s Center.”

The Women’s Center helps more than 25,000 people a year throughout the 13 towns they serve. The Center helps with emergency shelter and support services, crisis intervention, primary prevention and training, community education, counseling, and advocacy. The Women’s Center was established as a place where the community can gather for support and try to improve their lives. The services they provide are free, completely confidential and are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The annual SafeWalk is focused on education and awareness of the help and services available through the Women’s Center.

“We were very fortunate to have a great team of employees and their family members participating in the walk. We all live and work in this community and are proud to support the Women’s Center of Danbury,” said David Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Fairfield County Bank and one of the Strength in Numbers walkers.