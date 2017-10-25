Li Liu acrobat performance

The Ridgefield Library will sponsor a performance by Chinese acrobat Li Liu. From Shenyang, China, Li Liu began her acrobatic training at age six. She has performed with touring shows around the world including the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus. Her exciting performance will include demonstrations of hand balancing, plate spinning, trick cycling, foot juggling, ribbon dance and Chinese water bowl manipulation. She will also explain various aspects of Chinese language, geography and culture.

The free program for families with children ages 5 and older will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. in the library’s main program room on the lower level. For more information see Li Liu’s website at acrobat-liliu.com.