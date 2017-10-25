William Pitt agent spearheads Alzheimer’s Walk, fund-raiser

William Pitt agent Liza Bortz has organized a team that will walk and raise funds to increase awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research in the Alzheimer’s Walk for a Cure in New York City on Oct. 28.

“Unfortunately, we all know people who have been personally affected by the disease,” said Bortz. “After the loss of my father, I became very passionate to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. I thank all participants and donors for their continued support in helping us to reach our team goal, and we are all looking forward to the event later this month.”

Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at South Street Seaport, Pier 17, in Manhattan on Oct. 28. For more information, call 203-240-6307 or email [email protected]