Marty Heiser, Michael Raduazzo and Dick Moccia, candidates for the Board of Finance, are holding a pre-election party Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, starting at 7 p.m.

The event will have music, entertainment, food, and adult beverages. It’s free and open to family and friends.

For answers to questions, call 203-438-6010 or go to ridgefieldctgop.org.