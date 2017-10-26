In this week’s Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press

On the front page of this week’s Ridgefield Press: School lunches, LED lightbulbs, affordable housing, young trick-or-treaters, a write-in candidate for Planning and Zoning, and a surprise decision from the Board of Education.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines from this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • The Election train keeps roaming along: A new candidate for Planning and Zoning Commission, an opioid forum sponsored by the Democrats Saturday, and a meet-and-greet with Republicans Wednesday. And that’s all before you get through page two!
  • In this week’s election preview section, The Press hears from candidates from the Board of Finance and Board of Education.
  • Speaking of the school folks, they made a big decision Monday night opting to go head with later school start times. Projected savings are $90,000 and the change won’t be happening until the 2019-20 school year.
  • Halloween is also in vogue this week. The town is bracing itself for the annual Halloween Walk Saturday morning and then for thousands of trick-or-treaters three nights later.
  • In sports, the boys soccer team is the toast of Ridgefield High School after securing the No. 1 seed in the FCIAC playoffs earlier this week.
  • In opinion, letter writers are mostly talking about the election. (Fair warning: It’ll be like this next week, too).
  • In the police blotter, a Maryland man was arrested for his role in a hockey fight at Winter Garden Arena.
  • In business, Wild Ginger closes after two decades while Nod Hill Brewery opens this weekend.
