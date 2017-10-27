A delightful string of late-year holidays approaches — Halloween next week, then Thanksgiving, then Hanukkah and Christmas in December.

The Holiday Trust Fund sent its annual appeal letters out last week, seeking donations to help with its mission of supporting some of the small-town traditions that are so cherished in what has become a bustling suburb. There’s the Halloween Walk that attracts thousands — literally thousands — of youngsters to Main Street, where they parade through the village showing off their costumes and visit shops collecting candy. This year’s Halloween Walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28. All those little ones traipsing around requires police presence — they close Main Street for more than two hours — and it is the cost of the extra officers that the Holiday Trust Fund covers.

It’s worth noting that village merchants also bear considerable costs for the Halloween Walk, as they buy huge quantities of candy to give away to the morning’s trick-or-treaters. Grateful parents should pay businesses back by shopping in town.

And the holiday shopping season is coming.

The fund also supports the lights that are put up in trees along Main Street to be turned on with great ceremony — including group caroling and a visit by Santa — on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The tree lighting is another Ridgefield gathering, and Main Street’s lights make our town twinkle and shine all through December, spreading the spirit of the holiday season.

To support the Halloween Walk and the Main Street lights with donations, checks may be made out to the Holiday Trust Fund and mailed to Town Hall, 400 Main Street.