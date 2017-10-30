Letter: Implying endorsement is not accidental

To the Editor:

Kaitlin Hayes, Republican for Board of Education, has set a new low for local politics. She is using her own blatantly political candidate Facebook site — www.facebook.com/VoteForHayes/ — to showcase her in a photo with First Selectman Rudy Marconi at a community event unrelated to the campaign.

Using this on her candidate page implies endorsement by virtue of his appearance in the photo.

Hayes is dealing in misrepresentation. Our first selectman has endorsed all of the Democrats running for the Board of Education — Carina Borgia-Drake, Kathleen Holz, Doug Silver, and Margaret Stamatis. He has not endorsed Hayes.

Implying endorsement is not accidental. It’s a deliberate manipulation of perception to create a false reality. Hayes has become Ridgefield’s own creator of fake news.

I seriously question her suitability for office and her judgment. This is not what we want or need on the Board of Education.

Susan Cocco