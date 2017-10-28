Letter: ‘Bizarre’ banner is timely, necessary

To the Editor:

The “bizarre” banner, referred to by Susan Bane in the Oct. 19 edition of The Press, focuses the need in Ridgefield and elsewhere to see that “Do unto others as you would have them do to you” still stands. It’s a reminder to all of us — rich or poor, foreign or American, black or white, etc., and necessary today due to recent racist language coming from some leaders and others.

Racism is despicable and is not an American value.

This so-called “bizarre” banner is a somewhat pointed way to remind all of us that all people should be respected. Christians even have that vow made at their baptisms, at least in the Episcopal Church.

I would hardly call this banner “bizarre,” but a necessary, timely reminder, rather than the bizarre comment that questions it.

​Dalony Cutting

Holmes Road, Oct. 22