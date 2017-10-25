ROAR Furry Scurry festival returns Sunday

The Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR) will host a fund-raiser event at the Ridgefield Rec Center field Sunday, Oct. 29.

The event will include both the annual ROAR/Blue Buffalo Furry Scurry Dog Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the “Very Scary Furry Scurry” two-mile walk/run that begins at 10 a.m.

There will also be the annual Kids Ding Dong Dash at 10.

The festival portion will be a kid- and dog-friendly event — full of games and activities, food trucks, live music, and tons of vendors.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in the Halloween spirit.

The rec center is located at 195 Danbury Road.

For more information and pre-registration for both the run/walk and entrance to the festival, visit runsignup.com/furryscurry.