Recreation Notes: Family Fun Day

School is out on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Come celebrate fall at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Family Fun Day from noon to 5 at the recreation center. There will be free activities for people of all ages. In the gym from noon to 4 our wacky world and obstacle course inflatables will be set up. Recreation swim will be available from 1:30 to 4:30, with the pool slide running from 3:30 to 4:30. Magician David Levitan will be performing from 2:30 to 3:30. Find inner peace at our Family Yoga from 4 to 5. Mats will be provided, but bring your own mat if you have one. Tell your friends, and don’t forget your swimsuit. Remember that any non-swimmer must be accompanied in the pool by an adult.

Your whole family is also invited to a free dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the recreation center from 5:30 to 7. This event is organized by the Ridgefield Clergy Association and co-sponsored by Ridgefield Parks & Recreation, the Ridgefield Community Coalition Against Substance Abuse, the Ridgefield Youth Commission, and the Lions Club. Pre-registration is required for the dinner at 203-431-2755 or ridgefieldparksandrec.org. Please consider bringing non-perishable items that will be donated to the town’s food pantry.