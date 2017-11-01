The Ridgefield Press

Recreation Notes: Family Fun Day

By Kathy Fassman on November 1, 2017 in Columns, Community · 0 Comments

School is out on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Come celebrate fall at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Family Fun Day from noon to 5 at the recreation center. There will be free activities for people of all ages. In the gym from noon to 4 our wacky world and obstacle course inflatables will be set up. Recreation swim will be available from 1:30 to 4:30, with the pool slide running from 3:30 to 4:30. Magician David Levitan will be performing from 2:30 to 3:30. Find inner peace at our Family Yoga from 4 to 5. Mats will be provided, but bring your own mat if you have one. Tell your friends, and don’t forget your swimsuit. Remember that any non-swimmer must be accompanied in the pool by an adult.

Your whole family is also invited to a free dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the recreation center from 5:30 to 7. This event is organized by the Ridgefield Clergy Association and co-sponsored by Ridgefield Parks & Recreation, the Ridgefield Community Coalition Against Substance Abuse, the Ridgefield Youth Commission, and the Lions Club. Pre-registration is required for the dinner at 203-431-2755 or ridgefieldparksandrec.org. Please consider bringing non-perishable items that will be donated to the town’s food pantry.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Ninjas, superheroes and vampires: Ridgefielders show off Halloween costumes (SLIDESHOW) Next Post Medicare enrollment runs to Dec. 7; town offers assistance with options
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Kathy Fassman


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress