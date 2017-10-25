Downed wires start brush fire in Ridgebury

With wires down, a small brush fire and buses full of schoolchildren on the roads, it can make a busy afternoon for firefighters.

Wires were down amid wind and rain in the vicinity of 786 Ridgebury Road on Tuesday, Oct. 24, around 3 p.m. Traffic was detoured off Ridgebury Road at Shadow Lake Road and at Old Ridgebury Road.

An Eversource truck was on the scene.

At least one child got off a school bus stopped at Shadow Lake Road and was ferried home in a fire department vehicle — an assistant chief’s car driven by firefighter Ron Napoli.

Eversource reported that 491 Ridgefield residents were without power.

There was also a wire down on trees in the Westmoreland area.