Looking Back: Flag policy, peace march

“If parents are concerned about sending their children out trick-or-treating this Halloween, they do have other options,” the Oct. 29, 1992, Ridgefield Press said 25 years ago.

“The Discovery Center is sponsoring its own Halloween program — famous Ridgefield residents of times past will appear as ghosts along the trails of Hemlock Hills Refuge.”

The ghosts included Benedict Arnold, Battle of Ridgefield hero and later traitor, cave-dwelling hermitess Sara Bishop and curiously clothed wanderer the Leatherman.

Organic and local food advocate Bill Duesing told a gathering organized by the Ridgefield Earth Alliance that GATT — the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade — threatened what reporter Lois Street described as “a ‘brave new food system’ in which global food supplies are grown on corporate-owned mega-farms that ruthlessly exploit people, animals, land and the planet’s genetic diversity.”

Are we there yet?

Halloween window painters included 11-year-old Emily Pennington and friends Kelly Murphy, Samantha Bennett and Jen Miller.

In obituaries: “Octavius J. ‘Tabby’ Carboni, a former Board of Education member and town treasurer who had been active in Ridgefield’s civic and social life for much of the 20th Century, died.”

Carboni’s passing prompted reconsideration of policy on lowering the town hall flag to mark deaths of “Ridgefielders who have served the town.”

Rather than lower the flag on the day of the person’s funeral, Selectman Michael Venus pushed for the flag to be at half mast “from first news of a death until after the funeral” for officials who die in office and “the day of the funeral for past elected officials.”

After Republicans and Democrats, town political parties included former Gov. Lowell Weicker’s A Connecticut Party, the Wolcott-based pro-life Concerned Citizens Party, the “black-led, multi-racial, pro-gay New Alliance Party,” the Natural Law Party “bringing the light of science into politics,” and the “fiscally responsible and socially tolerant” Libertarians.

50 years ago

Ridgefield High School students planned a peace march, the Oct. 26, 1967, Ridgefield Press reported.

“We mourn the tragic loss of 100,000 casualties in Vietnam. We do honor the sacrifice of those Americans who have given their lives to serve their country,” organizers said. They vowed to “meet any derisive comment with indifference.”

Town purchase of the “Lippolt property” in Ridgebury was held up by the price: $605 an acre! Voters had approved $350,000 to buy 740 acres “at a price not to exceed $500 per acre.” The tract turned out to be “only 579 acres” — pushing up the per-acre cost.

Two Ridgefield authors had books out: Mary Luke’s Catherine the Queen and John Scott’s China, Hungry Dragon.