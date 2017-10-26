The Ridgefield Press

Karen Michel joins Weichert

October 26, 2017

Weichert Realtors announced that Karen Michel joined its Ridgefield office.

Weichert is located at 388 Main Street.

For more information, contact Nicholas Germak at 203-431-1400 or [email protected]

