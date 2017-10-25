Quarry Ridge to introduce new vet at open house Nov. 4

Quarry Ridge Animal Hospital has hired Dr. Diana Chang.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, Chang has 12 years of clinical experience, with special interests in exotic, avian and reptile medicine.

She has worked extensively with exotic pets for the last 10 years with an emphasis on rabbits. She has a background in surgery and internal medicine, with interests in dermatology and ophthalmology.

Quarry Ridge will host an open house Saturday, Nov. 4, to introduce her to the community.