Ridgefield property transfers: Oct. 7-16

Thirteen houses and two parcels of land worth $8,837,110 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Oct. 7 through Oct. 16, with $22,092 collected in conveyance taxes. Transfers included:

71 Prospect Street: Vivian Medeiros to Alpine Properties LLC of New Milford, Oct. 10, $455,000.

57 Barry Avenue: 57 Barry Avenue LLC to Kathryn Ritter, Oct. 10, $950,000.

12 Mulvaney Court: William and Lisa Shriver to William and Judith Lunch of Danbury, Oct. 10, $825,000.

14 Silver Spring Road: Debora Crichton to Jordan Speranza of Stamford, Oct. 11, $585,000.

114 Riverside Drive: Riverside Drive LLC of North Street to Daniel Mandelker, Oct. 12, $425,000.

179 Peaceable Street: Carl Tripp of Cape Coral, Fla., to Bryan and Janine MacDonnell, Oct. 12, $650,000.

197 High Ridge Avenue: Henri and Lori Jo Barnonneau of McLean, Va., to Robert and Aimee Norberg, Oct. 12, $719,000.

18 Mary’s Lane: Estate of Augusta T. McManus to Sturges Brother Inc. of Bailey Avenue, Oct. 13, $255,000.

6 Morganti Court: Raymond and Kathleen O’Brien of Redding to Jordan Brandt and Yue Xuan Wang, Oct. 16, $820,000.

79 Mimosa Circle: Joseph and Patricia Sementilli to Robert and Robin Ceccarini, Oct. 16, $670,000.

16 Lafayette Avenue: Peter Steer to Barry Schwartz of Island Hill Avenue, Oct. 17, $404,000.

32 Cherry Lane: Lloyd and Allison Dotson of Murrells Inlet, S.C., to Richard Picozzi and Adriana Garay of Flat Rock Drive, Oct. 18, $599,000.

126 High Ridge Avenue: Jeffrey and Alexandria Wetzel to Todd and Heather Payne, Oct. 18, $690,000.

2 Pond Road (Parcel #2): Lorain McBurney Trust to Elite Building Inc. of Bethel, Oct. 18, $269,000.

9 Mimosa Place: Barbara Biggs to Joseph and Patricia Sementilli, Oct. 18, $521,000.