Obituary: Edward Charles VanDeventer, 81, of Ridgefield

Edward Charles VanDeventer, 81, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

A kind, loving and devoted family man, Ed was born in Detroit, Michigan on Thanksgiving Day in 1935. He was the eldest of four children of the late Ralph and Dorothy VanDeventer.

Ed earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan in 1960, and was a lifelong Michigan Wolverine, Detroit Lions and New York Yankees fan. Ed learned to play bridge at his fraternity in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Theta Xi, and that remained an enthusiasm throughout his life. Ed was also a curious and voracious reader, and amateur artist who firmly believed in the value of education.

Ed married his dear wife of 55 years, Peggy in 1962, in Detroit, and they lived together in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Barcelona, Spain, before settling in Ridgefield where they lived for the past 35 years. Ed retired from the General Electric Capital Corporation. Together he and Peggy raised three children, Ann (Kent), Karen and Charles (Sarah).

In addition to his wife, children, son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Ed was blessed and mutually beloved by his grandchildren, Abigail, Sophie and Eli, as well as by his stepgrandchildren, Jenna and Max. Ed is also survived by his sisters, Florence VanDeventer of Stevensville, Michigan, and Mary Lou VanDeventer of Richmond, California. Ed’s brother Donald Lloyd VanDeventer of Saline, Michigan, predeceased him.

Ed loved taking day trips into New York City and throughout New England with Peggy. Ed and Peggy also explored the world, traveling throughout the United States, Europe and India. Ed will be remembered by many in the Ridgefield area for his ready, consistent and unfailing devotion and assistance to his daughter Karen, who sometimes needs some extra help.

Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield at 25 Gilbert Street, Ballard Green, Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877, or www.mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org, or to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, Suite 200, Landover, MD 20785, or www.epilepsyfoundation.org.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at 12:30 p.m., at The Garden House at the Keeler Tavern Museum in Ridgefield.