Couri family to receive library visionary award next April

The Ridgefield Library has announced the honorees of the 2018 Great Expectations Gala and recipients of the Hope H. Swenson Visionary Award: The Couri family, made up of John and Elaine Couri and Chris and Megan Couri.

The gala will be on the evening of April 28, 2018 at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield.

The celebration will include a cocktail hour, dinner, and an interesting and enlightening program.

The evening will celebrate the Couri’s many contributions to the Ridgefield Library, especially the Couri Family Center in the Lodewick Children’s Library, and their ongoing and dedicated support of the Annual Operating Fund. The tribute will also recognize the Couri’s commitment to the Ridgefield community and beyond, specifically their leadership in building Founders Hall, which promotes life-long learning by enhancing the lives of seniors.

The Hope H. Swenson Visionary Award is named for the late Hope Swenson, who was a member of the Library Board for 35 years.

For information, please contact Laureen Bubniak, Director of Development at 203-438-2282 X11029 or [email protected].