Police commission pays tribute to deceased officers

Two former Ridgefield police officers have died.

Capt. Robert Brunelle died Oct. 6. He served in Ridgefield between 1967 and 1991. During his time in the department, Brunelle worked as the detective division commander. A Navy veteran, he also served as the head firearms instructor.

The police commission observed a moment of silence for Brunelle at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Officer Thomas Dyer died in Danbury on Oct. 15. He served in Ridgefield from 1964 to 1999. An Army veteran, Dyer graduated from WestConn in 1958.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both,” the department said in a press release.