The Ridgefield Press

Police commission pays tribute to deceased officers

By The Ridgefield Press on October 24, 2017 in News, People, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

Two former Ridgefield police officers have died.

Capt. Robert Brunelle died Oct. 6. He served in Ridgefield between 1967 and 1991. During his time in the department, Brunelle worked as the detective division commander. A Navy veteran, he also served as the head firearms instructor.

The police commission observed a moment of silence for Brunelle at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Officer Thomas Dyer died in Danbury on Oct. 15. He served in Ridgefield from 1964 to 1999. An Army veteran, Dyer graduated from WestConn in 1958.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both,” the department said in a press release.

Related posts:

  1. Bailey Avenue could get five parking spots

Tags: ,

Previous Post Wind advisory in effect for southern Connecticut Next Post The barber’s apprentice: Detective Romero gets comfortable with clippers
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress