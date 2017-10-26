Bailey’s Backyard introduces new kitchen team

Bailey’s Backyard recently turned 18, and its owner, Sal Bagliavio, celebrated the restaurant’s anniversary by introducing new members of his team — executive chef Zachariah Campion, executive sous chef Steven Tisdale, and wine and craft cocktail manager Kyle Martinez.
“Guests at Bailey’s have already been enjoying Zach’s food for a few months now, and it’s time to officially introduce him to the community,” Bagliavio said.
“With Zach’s creativeness and dedication, Steven’s love for local and background in Southern hospitality, and Kyle’s repertoire of craft cocktails and deep knowledge of wines, Bailey’s will have its A game at every table.”
Bailey’s is located at 23 Bailey Avenue.