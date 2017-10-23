Obituary: Mary Thompson, 84, lifetime Stamford resident

Mary (Marie) H. Thompson, age 84, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2017. She was a lifetime Stamford, CT resident.

Mary was born on December 27, 1932, the oldest child of Philip and Eileen Hogan. She was a graduate of St. John’s parochial school and Sacred Heart Academy, class of 1951.

She worked as a phone operator for SNET for several years, and ended up retiring from St. Joseph’s Hospital after 25 years as a respiratory technician.

Mary was a proud, active member of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians. She was a Girl Scout leader who enjoyed many hobbies such as crafts, baking and sewing. She was a former member of St. Leo’s Church, and presently a member of St. Bridget’s Church.

She was her happiest when entertaining family and friends. Always serving tea and desserts. Mary was a warm and loving mother and grandmother.

Predeceased by her parents, brother Philip Hogan and former husband Charles Thompson. She is survived by her six children, Daniel (Isabel Katz) Thompson of Stamford; Colleen (Dan) Minchik of Ridgefield; Katie (Michael) Marchese of Wilton; Maggie Thompson of Norwalk; Patrick Thompson of Norwalk; Thomas (Caroline) Thompson of Collierville, TN. Also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Gillian, Philip (Brittany) and Louise Thompson; Tara and Gregory Minchik; McKaylie, Brendan and Glenn Marchese; Mary, Ian and Sarah Thompson and a great-granddaughter Sadye Bustillo. Also survived by two brothers Jim (Dawn) Hogan; Michael (Eileen) Hogan and five sisters, Sister Eileen Hogan; Ann (Michael) Murray; Kathleen (Jack) Gallagher; Louise (Michael) Bluth; Theresa Hogan Pavlic; sisters-in-law Lorraine Hogan and Lola Thompson, and her cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Plansky, who cared for her while she lived in Stamford. Also, a thank you to the staff and caregivers of Wilton Meadows for their excellent and compassionate care.

The family will be receiving sympathy and condolences on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT, 203-359-9999.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, October 27, 2017, 10 a.m., at St. Bridget’s of Ireland, 278 Strawberry Hill Ave., Stamford, CT. Interment immediately following at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ridgefield, CT

Donations in memory of Mary H. Thompson may be made to her chosen charity: The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202 or donate online to http://www.lls.org/ways-to-donate.

To send online condolences to the family or for more information, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com.