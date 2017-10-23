The Ridgefield Press

Police to host drug take-back event at Rite Aid Saturday

By The Ridgefield Press on October 23, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rite Aid on Danbury Road Saturday, Oct. 28.

Residents are encouraged to bring any unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medication.

All disposals will be anonymous, and that visitors will not have to leave their car to dispose of items. All medications gathered at the event will be taken to an incinerator free of charge.

“Prescription drugs that languish in medicine cabinets create a public health and safety concern because they are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” a police press release said.

“Rates of prescription drug abuse continue to increase at alarming rates in the United States and studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, to include the family medicine cabinet.”

The event Saturday is part of a national prescription drug take-back day. It is in partnership with Rite Aid and The Ridgefield Prevention Council.

