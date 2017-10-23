CT, national prices down a penny this week

Today, (Oct 23) statewide and national average gas prices are a penny cheaper than this time last week. Compared to last month, they’re down $.11 cents and $.12 cents, respectively. However, compared to last year, Connecticut prices are $.38 cents higher while nationally, the average is $.24 cents higher.

The national average price at the pump has fallen for 15 of the last 20 days, for a total savings of seven cents per gallon.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in Connecticut’s four regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.79

New Haven/Meriden $2.68

Greater Hartford $2.68

New London/Norwich $2.66

Statewide average: $2.71

Today, Arkansas and Missouri are the two states registering the lowest averages in the nation, both at $2.20. Hawaii and California at $3.11 and $3.03, respectively, continue to rank as the states with the highest average at $3.12. Connecticut continues to hold steady at seventh place on the list of states with the highest gas price averages.

