Gold for Ridgefield rowers at Head of the Charles

Ridgefield rowers Nate Phelps, Nico Salazar and Liam Galloway all earned gold medals at the 53rd Annual Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday in Cambridge, Mass.

Salazar, a senior at Ridgefield High School who competes for the New Milford-based GMS Rowing, teamed with J. Schyler (New Milford) to win the Men’s Youth Doubles race. Salazar and Schyler had a time of 16:52.471 on the three-mile course, beating the second-place team by nearly eight seconds.

Competing for the Norwalk-based New Canaan Crew team, Phelps (a senior at St. Luke’s) and Galloway (a senior at Ridgefield High) combined with two other rowers and a coxswain to finish first in the Men’s Youth Coxed Quad event with a course-record time of 15:21.350. They were more than 29 seconds faster than the runner-up crew in the three-mile race.

Held annually since 1965, the Head of the Charles Regatta is the world’s largest two-day rowing event. More than 11,000 athletes from around the world compete in 55 different events at the regatta, which takes place on the Charles River.

Ridgefield residents Nate Phelps, Nico Salazar and Liam Galloway (left to right) won gold medals at the Head of the Charles Regatta.

