Obituary: Richard L. (Dick) McCarthy

Richard L. (Dick) McCarthy, AIA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on 10/19/2017 in Washington, DC.

Dick McCarthy was born and raised in Port Chester, NY in 1931, and practiced Architecture at Perkins and Will in New York and later at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) in Washington, DC. His last project was designing a Catholic Church in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

He married Patricia McNeill and raised his family in Ridgefield, Connecticut before moving to Warrenton, Virginia. He was passionate about his family, tennis, Buckminster Fuller and Catholicism.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph McCarthy of Hilton Head, South Carolina, his children, Richard McCarthy of Tiburon, California and Mary Ann Yancey of Falls Church, Virginia as well as his grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher and Thomas Yancey.

Special thanks to his Parish at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception who supported him later in his life and to the inspiring caregivers at Little Sisters of the Poor who comforted him at the end of his life and helped him pass peacefully.

Services for friends and family will be held on Friday, October 27 at Little Sisters of the Poor (4200 Harewood Rd, NE; Washington, DC 20017. Tel 202-635-2054. There will be a viewing at Little Sisters of the Poor at 9:30 AM, followed by a funeral mass from 10:30-11:30 AM on Friday, October 27.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dick McCarthy’s honor be sent to Little Sisters of the Poor, at littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org.