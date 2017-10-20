‘Funk residency’ at Tigers’ Den benefits RHS music program

Shere Khan, the brainchild of Ridgefield High School instrumental music director Michael McNamara, has taken up a “funk residency” at the Tigers’ Den on Catoonah Street Thursday nights.

The band, which features McNamara on guitar, some Ridgefield students, and other music teachers who live regionally, was named after the antagonistic Bengal tiger from Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book.”

“We are playing the Tigers’ Den, after all,” McNamara said of his band.

The restaurant is donating a portion of its Thursday proceeds to booster the high school’s music booster club, Ridgefield Music Matters.

“I really loved the idea, so we decided to give it a try. I loved it even more after they came in the first time and tore the place up.

“They’re unbelievable. More people should know about them,” said Joe Attonito, owner of Tigers’ Den, about Shere Khan’s student performers.

“Joe really loves the town and helping kids,” added McNamara.

“We are hoping it will be an authentic opportunity for the kids to get some real world performance, fun for their teachers to play with them, and all in support of a great cause. Everybody wins.”

To support Ridgefield Music Matters, visit Tigers’ Den at 23 Catoonah Street on Thursdays. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. but the fundraiser will run all night.