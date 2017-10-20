The Ridgefield Press

Kids eat for free at Dimitri’s on Halloween

By The Ridgefield Press on October 20, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Ghouls, goblins, witches, princesses, super heroes — all kids eat for free at Dimitri’s Diner on Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“This is our way of giving back to our wonderful community,” said manager Kostas Mavridis. “Thank you Ridgefield for all your years of loyalty and friendship. Happy Halloween!”

Dimitri’s Diner has been serving the Ridgefield area for 23 years. For the last 10 years, they’ve been celebrating Halloween with a kids-eat-for-free night.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Mavridis at 203-438-5338 or email at [email protected]

