On Thursday, Nov. 16, the Frame Barn will host its second Annual Amateur Fall Photo Contest and Juror Party. Photos are due by Thursday, Nov. 9. Residents who enter can have a chance to win a $500 custom frame.

The contest was designed to showcase local amateur photographers, with judges Mary Harold and last years’ winner, Phil Goldberg.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Bill Young at 203-431-0112 or email at [email protected]