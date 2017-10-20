Ann’s Place, a community-based cancer support center, will host the 15th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 17-19 in the Crowne Plaza in Danbury.

The event will feature 100-plus decorated trees, shopping and raffles, a children’s winter village, galaxy character parties, live entertainment, and a craft beer festival.

This year’s festival will also recognize First Selectman Rudy Marconi and his wife, Peggy, during an opening night Broadway-themed performance Friday, Nov. 17.

For tickets and more information, visit annsplacefestivaloftrees.org