Giving Thanks: Rotary supports SafeWalk, hurricane relief efforts

The Ridgefield Rotary actively supports initiatives which make a difference both in the local community and across the country.

Rotary recently participated in the Danbury SafeWalk event up in Danbury that supports the Danbury Women’s Center. Led by the efforts of Rotarians Kathy Graham, Joel Third and others, the club helped raise over $1,900 for the Women’s Center of Danbury.

When the hurricanes hit Texas and Florida, Rotarians wanted to help.

Rotary joined efforts with Jesse Lee and Ridgefield Hardware and made a donation of $1,000 to the Rockport, Texas, Rotary Club relief effort there.

In addition, former Ridgefield Rotarian Allyson Catanzaro’s father is governor of the Virgin Islands. A second donation of $1,000 was made to assist the relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Thanks to the support of Ridgefielders, the Ridgefield Rotary supports 20 local organizations. Each of the organizations make a unique and special contribution to the Ridgefield area’s quality of life.

To learn more about Ridgefield Rotary, visit us online at www.ridgefieldrotary.org.

Joe Savino

Ridgefield Rotary Club