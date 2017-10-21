The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce gratefully acknowledges all who played a part in making the fifth annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off a family-favorite festival for residents and visitors. Special thanks to all the exhibitors and sponsors who created a vibrant fall-themed festival atmosphere in Ballard Park. We are grateful to the more than 25 middle and high school students who volunteered from Lion’s Heart to help with diverse aspects of the event, as well as members of the board of directors of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, the Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club, and several pumpkin growers who assisted in various ways. This event would be not be possible without the dedication, time and effort put forth by the following: the Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club, specifically Ridgefield resident and co-chair of this event Steve Maydan; event co-chair Jessica Collins of Jessica Collins Photography and contributing editor to HamletHub; Kristin Quell-Garguilo of Dragonfly Crafts for coordinating the decorated pumpkin contest; Dave Goldenberg of The Dave and Eddy Show, who emceed the weigh off; Ridgefield Supply Co., which generously supplied the forklift; Tom Dunn, forklift operator; and title sponsor Young’s of Ridgefield, which installed fencing to help protect pedestrians from the vehicles moving the pumpkins around.

We are very appreciative of the following groups who helped make the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off happen so seamlessly: Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, the town of Ridgefield, Ridgefield Police Department, and Ridgefield Parking Authority. A special thank-you to The Ridgefield Press for featuring stories about the event as well as Pamby Service Department for displaying the banner. Thank you to our business sponsors: Barts Tree Service, Caraluzzi’s Market, Colby’s of Ridgefield, CorCystems Inc., Ethan Allen Design Center, Fairfield County Bank, Halas Market, Hollandia Nurseries, Pamby Motors, Ridgefield Montessori School, Steve’s Bagels & Café, and Winters Bros. Waste Systems.

Lastly, special recognition goes to Henny Penny Farm and Guardians Farm for bringing their wonderful farm animals to the event for education and awareness.

Jen Mulhern

Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce