Giving Thanks: A truly generous community

The Knights of Columbus, Marquette Council 245, would like to thank the entire Ridgefield community for its inspiring generosity on Sept. 9 and 10. Despite the many financial obligations that we all have, the community’s response to our Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities was overwhelming and inspiring.

Over $3,400 was collected by Knights, with the proceeds going to benefit Special Olympics (nationally) and local organizations Sunrise Cottage (www.ridgefieldsunrisecottage.org) and St. Catherine’s Academy (www.stcatherineacademy.org). All who read this should know that our community values all its members — from the most secure to the most vulnerable. Your generosity is proof of that!

We would also like to acknowledge both Stop & Shop and Steve’s Bagels, who generously allowed us to collect funds in front of their busy doors on Sept. 9, and St. Mary’s and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton churches, who opened their doors to us on Sunday Sept. 10. Your generous spirit enabled this campaign’s success.

With gratitude to all of Ridgefield.

Phil DelGiudice

Knight of Columbus, Marquette Council 245