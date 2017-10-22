Letter: Thanks for attending RVNA’s Autumn Dinner

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA), we would like to thank everyone involved who made the 2017 Autumn Dinner such a memorable night. The farm to table-inspired event took place on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Silver Spring Country Club and was attended by nearly 200 community members. Guests enjoyed sampling Foolproof Craft Beer provided by Suni & Woody Harford and music on the patio provided by local talents Jim and John Endee. Ancona’s Wines & Liquors was again our generous wine sponsor. After dinner, guests heard the remarkable story of recovering RVNA patient Dan Snelwar, who praised and thanked RVNA for the full breadth of services he has been receiving. To cap off the evening, guests were invited to relax by the fire pit under the moonlight. It was a lovely, successful evening, and we are beyond grateful for the support the RVNA receives from our community. Event sponsors included Nancy and Larry Bossidy, Fairfield County Bank, Eileen and Jay Walker, Aramark, BMW of Ridgefield, the Donnelly family, Liz and Steven Goldstone, the Lichtenberger Foundation, Medline, Union Savings Bank, the Berisford and Cox families, Cramer & Anderson LLP, Anita and Nick Donofrio, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ellis, HamletHub, Mary and Steve Hicks, KPMG, Maplewood Senior Living, Stacy and Michael Martin, Dr. and Mrs. Dennis Ogiela, Peach and McPherson CPA, Jennifer Phelps MD and Frank U. Hermantin MD, Praxair Inc., Rodier Flowers, Ryer Associates, Seaman Mechanical Services Inc., and Barbara and Bill Wyman. Many thanks to our sponsors, program book advertisers, Silver Spring Country Club, our committee volunteers, and all who attended the dinner. We hope to see you again next year!

Marcie and Peter Coffin

Valerie and Jereon van Beek

RVNA Autumn Dinner Co-Chairs