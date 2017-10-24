Letter: Board of Finance comments worrisome

To the Editor:

Like many people in town, I moved to Ridgefield for the excellent school system. This is the most important issue to me in this town. I was at the LWV debate and was worried about comments made by some of the board of finance candidates.

Dick Moccia and Marty Heiser, both of whom have no kids in the school, talked a lot about “protecting our tax dollars.” I am very concerned that without a direct connection to our schools, they may see cutting our school budgets as the best way to save money. I understand the board needs to be vigilant in scrutinizing how money is being spent but a starting position that says cut first and ask questions later is not right for Ridgefield.

Patricia Joyce